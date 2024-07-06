The imbalance of the microbiota influences diseases. To explain how, speaking with Adnkronos Salute is the immunologist Mauro Minelli of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine. In the human intestinal microbiota, “there is a quota of microorganisms capable of acting on the so-called ‘gut-brain axis‘, a bidirectional channel through which the intestine communicates with the brain and vice versa. Communication along this axis is guaranteed by some molecules that allow a constant and immediate dialogue between the brain neurons and the neurons that, distributed in the human intestine, make up the so-called ‘neuro-enteric plexus’. These molecules are also produced by various bacteria of the microbiota, called ‘psychobiotics’ and able to interact with neuronal cells, thus intervening in the functional dynamics of that delicate axis”.

“On the other hand, disordered and unbalanced intestinal microbial organizations have been found in various neuropsychiatric conditions, such as depression and anxiety, autism spectrum disorders, schizophrenia, and even Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. And – he continues – it is hypothesized that alterations of the microbiota signals in the first years of life, if not even in the fetal environment, have important repercussions on the processes of formation of neurons that will go on to constitute the precious cerebral structure of the hippocampus, with consequences on the behavior of the child and, subsequently, of the adult”, continues the immunologist.

“In particular, with regard to autism spectrum disorders, these patients often have gastrointestinal disorders with alterations of the microbiota, most frequently represented by an increased abundance of clostridia and a general increase in anaerobic bacteria, among which bacteria belonging to the genus Sutterella stand out, which in reality – observes the immunologist – have already been abundantly detected in people with Down syndrome. In patients with schizophrenia, however, an association between the severity of the disease and the abundance of bacteria belonging to the genera Veillonella and Lachnospiraceae has been observed”.