A new method for the collection of the microbiota, developed and patented in Italy, could revolutionize the field of analysis and also have an impact on people with diabetes. “Already in 2016, using integrated metabolomics-metagenomics approaches, the main bacterial species had been identified in prevotella copri and bacteroides vulgatus with a direct correlation between their ability to produce Bcaa (Branched-Chain Aminoacids) and onset in “man of insulin resistance. This is in line with several studies showing that high concentrations of Bcaa can lead to metabolic disturbances, and thus suggesting the existence of a correlation between high concentrations in the blood of these amino acids and the diabetic state”. The link between the study of the microbiota and diabetes is explained by the immunologist Mauro Minelli, responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for personalized medicine, on the occasion of the World Diabetes Day which is celebrated on Monday.

Minelli is the author of the scientific work, ‘Natural and after colon washing fecal samples: the two sides of the coin for investigating the human gut microbiome’ recently published by Nature Portfolio in ‘Scientific Reports’, the study based on the application of a sampling method designed and patented by Minelli himself. “It is a new procedure that has made it possible to overcome the problems relating to the sampling of simple fecal material. The collection of microbial biomass – underlines Adnkronos Salute Minelli – carried out after colon hydrotherapy and followed by the analysis of the intestinal microbiota, guarantees an accurate evaluation , precise and decidedly enlarged composition of the microbiota with the consequent opportunity to perform a more precise therapeutic intervention “.

The links between microbiota and diabetes are much more complex. “More recently Akkermansia muciniphila, an emerging bacterial species compared to others, has aroused much interest in the scientific field for its ability to combat obesity and type 2 diabetes in consideration of the fact that the abundance of this species in the intestinal microbiota it is inversely related to body weight and insulin resistance and that, on the contrary, treatment with metformin increases it “, recalls the immunologist.

The new method for the collection of the microbiota bears the signature, as well as the immunologist Minelli, of other researchers. “In collaboration with the researchers of the Biosciences department of the University of Bari and of the Institute of Biomembranes, Bioenergetics and Molecular Biotechnologies of the Cnr of Bari, we have completed this study – observes Minelli, illustrating the study just published – in which they were presented the results of a work conducted through an in-depth metabarcoding analysis of the bacterial 16S rRna gene. In the study we compared two sampling matrices, faeces (F) and colonic washing fluid (LL), in order to evaluate the accuracy of the two methods to represent the complexity of the intestinal microbiome. The final findings – says the doctor – have clearly demonstrated that faecal sampling alone is insufficient to document the correct qualitative-quantitative composition of the intestinal microbial flora and, therefore, its precise functional physiognomy “.

“Studying and knowing the integral composition of the microbiota, for the first time in the entire intestinal canal, in addition to questioning the comparative parameters universally adopted up to now to define a ‘healthy’ or ‘sick’ microbiota, could be a strategic tool – underlines – to obtain early and appropriate diagnoses and, consequently, to set up selective microbial reimplantation practices through specific and targeted probiotics and prebiotics “.