D.The sentence: “My body is mine” can be completely forgotten, at least from a cellular perspective. Because only a tenth of our body cells come from ourselves. The remaining 90 percent are made up of viruses, protozoa, fungi and, above all, the trillion-strong host of bacteria. The entirety of all roommates found on and in the human body is called the microbiome, and a particularly large number of them live in the intestine.