The meeting of chemical fertilizers with microbiology gives rise to the “Microstar BIO” product line, the new chemical-biological microgranulated fertilizer from Rizobacter. “It is a new dimension in crop nutrition that he proposes to producers meet your performance expectations with a more comprehensive view of the ecosystem, since it cares for and stimulates soil biodiversity, a fundamental resource for sustainability and the basis of production systems ”, says engineer Fernando Sanchez, responsible for the company’s Fertilizers line.

In this way, to the balance of chemical nutrients that Rizobacter had been developing for its Microstar PZ and Microstar CMB products, incorporates an innovative biological component based on specific strains of bacteria of the genus Bacillus (Bacillus subtilis, Bacillus amyloliquefaciens, Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus pumilus), which have been selected from a diverse collection of soils, and which are reproduced under patented and strictly controlled fermentation conditions. The development of this component, which is added in the manufacturing process at the Synertech plant (Pergamino Industrial Park), is in charge of BiOWiSH, a North American company specialized in microbial technologies to optimize crop yield and improve biology. of the native soil.

How it works

The bacterial solution that covers the microgranules of Microstar BIO, improves soil and crop health modifying the microflora and microfauna of the rhizosphere, the area of ​​the soil around the roots.

These microorganisms establish endophytic relationships with the roots of the plants. “They live inside them but they go in and out to deliver the nutrients provided by the fertilizer and those present in the soil,” explains engineer Sánchez. “This availability of bionutrients – he adds – is achieved through the metabolites that these bacteria release into the environment (organic substances that dissolve complex molecules), stimulating root growth”.

For their part, the roots respond by producing organic exudates essential for the physical structuring of the soil as well as for the growth of other beneficial microorganisms, such as fungi and bacteria, known as plant growth promoters (PGP), all of them with biostimulant action.

“It is said that the roots are the brain of the plants, that is why technologies such as those that integrate Microstar BIO become strategic allies when it comes to achieving higher yields. Among its main benefits is the achievement of roots of greater volume from the beginning of germination (starter effect). This level of development increases the exploration capacity of the soil profile, making the uptake of water and other essential nutrients for plant life more effective, ”explains Fernando Sánchez.

Comprehensive response

The Microstar BIO formula is designed for all crops according to the original positioning of each of the Microstar PZ formulas (wheat, barley, corn, sorghum, oats, ryegrass, etc.) and Microstar CMB (soybean, sunflower, chickpea , beans, peas, vetches, alfalfa and lentils).

The conjunction of technologies that coexist in the product allows to assemble an efficient fertilization strategy, with a lower dosage than traditional fertilizers, and precise since it is applied together with the seed, in the root absorption zone.

As each microgranule has the same composition, a uniform distribution of the micro and macronutrients and of the bacteria included is guaranteed. The balanced formulation (chemical mixture) also facilitates the absorption of critical nutrients for the development of crops, highlighting the efficiency of those that present very little mobility in the soil, such as zinc and phosphorus.

“Microbiolizing nutrition allows us to improve the health of soils and crops. In this way, we contribute to good management practices aimed at increasing the overall result, while respecting the sustainability of the ecosystem ”, Sánchez concludes.