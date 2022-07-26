In the world, still grappling with the control of the circulation of the variants of SarS-CoV-2, serious threats to the health of millions of people remain, attributable to the infections caused by the 5 viruses responsible for primary hepatitis, which are estimated to affect over 325 worldwide. millions of people, many of them unaware that they have contracted the infection. Therefore, attention must be kept high, especially on those patients who contract and develop the infection in a completely unconscious way, thus putting their own and others’ health at risk. This is the appeal of the Italian Clinical Microbiologists Association (Amcli Ets) on the occasion of the World Day against Hepatitis, which is celebrated on 28 July.

Today – experts report in a note – there are five well-known viruses (ABCDE hepatitis virus) which associated with liver infections cause considerable morbidity and mortality. The hepatitis A and E viruses cause acute infections that usually heal; in rare cases, a form of fulminant hepatitis may occur, which may require transplantation and, in some cases, be fatal. Virus A is transmitted mainly through contaminated food, and is preventable with a vaccine (100% effective) which is not in the mandatory group, but is strongly recommended. The hepatitis E virus causes extensive epidemics mainly driven by the consumption of unclean water in developing countries. In western countries, on the other hand, including Italy, it causes small epidemics linked to the consumption of poorly or not cooked pork. Serious complications can occur in organs other than the liver, and chronicization in immunosuppressed subjects (eg transplants). We need to make our doctors aware of this infection, which is still little considered.

The viruses of hepatitis B and C in recent years have seen an enormous progress in the capacity of prevention (vaccine for the B virus) and treatment (antivirals for B and C viruses, in the latter case the therapy is eradicating). Both can lead to chronic infections. Virus D causes infections only in the presence of virus B, which considerably complicates the clinical picture. For all these viruses, infection in the chronic form tends over the years to cause worsening and irreversible liver disease, sometimes associated with carcinoma.

“Amcli’s commitment – underlines Pierangelo Clerici, president of Amcli Ets and director of the Asst Ovest Milanese Microbiology Operational Unit – goes in the direction of encouraging the fight against viral hepatitis by promoting and supporting the clinical microbiology laboratory activities screening for hepatitis C to identify and treat patients with chronic hepatitis and the genetic study of viruses to identify early onset of drug resistance. Not least by facilitating the comparison and integration with clinicians in order to promote the expansion of prevention against hepatitis B through vaccination and the approval of the new therapy for hepatitis Delta “.

“Due to the heavy health and social burden for these liver diseases – underlines Carlo Federico Perno, director of the Microbiology Operating Unit, Irccs Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome and member of the Amcli Working Group – it is necessary to maintain a constant commitment to updated information and awareness both in the general population and in health workers, so that chronic forms are identified and treated early before the irreversible process of liver damage begins with even fatal outcomes such as cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Furthermore, the guard against so-called previous Hbv infections should not be lowered, remembering that the virus remains permanently in our body, ready to reactivate and cause liver damage, sometimes irreversible, to people with immunocompromised. Correct information is also required on this danger together with an adequate screening and follow-up campaign ”.

“In recent months, attention has also been drawn to hepatitis by very serious forms that have occurred in children in different parts of the world, including our country”, remembers Maria Rosaria Capobianchi, research consultant, Sacro Cuore Don hospital. Calabria Irccs, Negrar di Valpolicella (Verona) and member of the Amcli Working Group. “The cause of this pediatric form of hepatitis is believed to be viral, not primary, probably associated with infection by another virus, called adenovirus. However, we must still be cautious in the evaluation of these pediatric hepatitis because at the moment there is no definite and definitive evidence on their etiological cause. “Overall, attention must be paid to viral hepatitis, because extremely effective diagnostic, therapeutic and preventive means are available for most of these infections, capable of changing their natural history, and therefore it is a civic duty as well as ethics and ethics, use all available resources to prevent and / or control the circulation of these viruses ”, concludes Capobianchi.