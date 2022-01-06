It must be a diabolical dilemma for those who have to decide in a week to extend the lockdown. The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals – and in ICUs – is steadily decreasing. At the same time, due to the breakthrough of the highly contagious Omikron variant, the number of infections is growing rapidly – ​​increasing the fear that hospitals will soon fill up again. While daily records are broken in the test streets – there were 24,700 positive tests on Thursday – social dissatisfaction is growing about what the strictest corona measures are in Europe.

How should the cabinet and the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) untangle this Gordian knot? “At least not by starting from the conception” better safe than sorry”, says Louis Kroes, professor of clinical virology at the Leiden University Medical Center. „Then you are in fact saying: if only care safe then the rest doesn’t count. That is completely irresponsible, because the restrictions involve many other serious interests, including health interests.” From psychological problems among young people to entrepreneurs who are on the verge of bankruptcy.

Louis Kroes Photo Marc de Haan

This precautionary principle “as it is then called very learned” was leading on December 17, according to Kroes. Then the cabinet and OMT closed the Netherlands for fear that healthcare could collapse if the contagious Omikron variant turned out to be just as sickening as the previously dominant Delta variant. “Then the emergency brake was pulled, with texts such as ‘A tsunami is coming in healthcare’. That doomsday scenario is now gone,” concludes Kroes on the basis of the current hospital admissions. “So there is scope for careful risk assessment.”

How do you do that?

“The main question is: what is the clinical impact of Omikron? In other words: how many people who are infected with this variant end up in the hospital or the ICU? We currently have very little reliable data on this. That’s why I have to base on reliable reports in the press about the United Kingdom. There is a huge number of cases in that country [ongeveer een half miljoen, red.] analyzed. This shows that the risk of hospitalization with Omikron is approximately one third that of the Delta variant. In addition, the generation time, i.e. the time between becoming infected and becoming infectious, appears to be a few days shorter with Omikron than with Delta. That is favorable for the course. Taken together, that gives a picture of a short, intense peak, a picture that you also saw in South Africa [waar Omikron het eerst werd gevonden, red.]. You have to include all this current information in the models that are used to create scenarios for the development of the Omikron wave. That’s why it’s very exciting to see what happens in the UK in the coming days. Take that experience there, and then weigh it up.”

The hospitals can only manage there by postponing care other than Covid-19, right?

“Secure. There are then 200,000 infections per day, which would come down to 40,000 infections in the Netherlands. The hospitals are running at top capacity. Prime Minister Johnson hopes to make it without a lockdown. His idea is that the number of infections will quickly stabilize and then decrease. The first indications for this can be seen in London. If the UK is indeed on top of a wave that can just be processed without a lockdown, then that is valuable information for us. Then that also offers the Netherlands more leeway.”

Was the Netherlands too pessimistic on 17 December?

“That day, everyone was surprised by the pessimistic model of the RIVM, on which the decision for the lockdown is based. It was also quickly questioned. The results of a model are very dependent on what you take as starting values. The head of modeling at RIVM has a said a week later that the model had to be adjusted; there were windfalls, like that shorter generation time.”

Should other parties in the Netherlands also be involved in making the models?

“Secure. It would be good if external experts, for example in university medical centers, could challenge the RIVM modellers. Which models do you use? How reliable are they? What are your assumptions? But external experts do not get the underlying data. The RIVM model has now been adopted on the spot on 17 December. Had other models been placed next to it in the week before Christmas, the discussion would have turned out differently, I think. Countries like Denmark replace half of their advisory group every six months, so that people are added who look at things differently. Discussion increases the quality of the advice.”

Within the OMT, voices are being raised to extend the lockdown. What do you think of that?

“I don’t think the ‘we’ll see’ attitude is appropriate for an advisory body. If Omikron is not too bad, it is not without obligation. Because on the basis of a bleak scenario, very severe restrictions have been chosen. If the new insights about Omikron are confirmed, the lockdown in the Netherlands should also be relaxed.”

