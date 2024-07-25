Nature: New Greenhouse Gas-Producing Archaea Discovered

Montana State University scientists have discovered two new groups of microbes living in Yellowstone National Park’s hot springs that are capable of producing the potent greenhouse gas methane. reported in an article published in the journal Nature.

Methanogenesis is carried out by unicellular organisms belonging to the types of archaea. Methanomethylation And Methanodesulfokorawhich do not belong to the lineage of archaea EuryarchaeotaThese organisms, called methanogens, produce methane from small molecules such as carbon dioxide or methanol. For decades, it was believed that all methanogens were euryarchaeota.

The samples were collected from hot spring deposits with temperatures ranging from 61 to 72 degrees Celsius. The microbes were successfully grown in the lab, where they thrived and produced methane. It turned out that while most methanogens in Euryarchaeota use CO2 or acetate to produce methane, Methanomethylation And Methanodesulfokora compounds such as methanol are used.

Methanodesulfokoraappears to be limited to hot springs and deep-sea hydrothermal vents, while Methanomethylation are more widely distributed, including in wastewater treatment plants and in the digestive tracts of ruminants, as well as in marine sediments, soils and wetlands.

Methane traps heat in the atmosphere 28 times more efficiently than carbon dioxide, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and methanogens produce 70 percent of the world’s methane. Methane levels are rising faster than carbon dioxide, and studying these microbes could help develop ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.