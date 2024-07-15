Izvestia: E. coli detected in 62.5% of meals ordered via delivery in Russia

The majority (62.5 percent) of meals ordered via delivery in Russia were found to contain unacceptable amounts of E. coli and microbes. Such dishes were found to be unfit for consumption and should not have been sold, reports Izvestia newspaper, citing the results of the study.

The experiment was conducted in the laboratory of the National Center for Safety of Aquatic Products and Aquaculture (FSBI NCSP). The checks affected dishes from the largest players in the ready-to-eat food delivery market, including Level kitchen, Grow food, Yandex. Lavka, Samokat, Vkusvill, Perekrestok, Tanuki, and Shokoladnitsa.

In total, couriers delivered eight sets of different business lunch options to the laboratory — two samples from each brand, i.e. 16 samples. According to the results of the study, 10 out of 16 samples were found to have excess coliform bacteria and total microbial count (TMC). Violations were found in products from Tanuki, Grow food, Level kitchen, Shokoladnitsa, Yandex. Lavka and Vkusvill.

An unacceptable amount of microbes was found in Olivier salads (Shokoladnitsa), California rolls (Tanuki), and chicken curry with broccoli (Grow food). In turn, an increased amount of E. coli was recorded in chicken cutlets (Yandex. Lavka, Partiya Eda), the experts concluded.

In early June, analysts from Rosselkhoznadzor found double the arsenic standard in canned fish from Russian Fish World LLC. The agency’s Southern Interregional Directorate, which includes Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea, recorded a significant excess of the indicator.

In the middle of the first summer month, Russia recorded mass cases of poisoning from salads from ready-made meal delivery services. Similar incidents were reported in a number of regions, including Moscow, the Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod regions, as well as Tatarstan. Dozens of patients were hospitalized with signs of botulism (a disease characterized by damage to the nervous system), many of whom were admitted to hospitals in serious condition.