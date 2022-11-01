Feeding a world population that is constantly growing —and which in 2050 will reach 9.8 billion people according to United Nations forecasts— and the need to conserve natural resources for future generations may seem incompatible at first glance. However, there is a solution that, although not yet in sight, is perfectly possible. Several European teams are investigating microalgae, also called phytoplankton, a subtype of algae made up of unicellular photosynthetic microorganisms.

Most people are familiar with the largest algae, laminaria or seaweed, which can be up to three meters long and, in certain forms, are a popular delicacy. The subgroup of microalgae, which is found in both fresh and salt water, has gained relevance in research because of its extraordinary properties.

These microscopic organisms can be used in the manufacture of feed, especially for aquaculture, and in the preparation of various foods, such as pasta, vegan sausages, energy bars, bakery products and vegetable creams.

Most commercial microalgae farms focus on the production of dry biomass, such as chlorella powder or spirulina, which when used as food offer significant health benefits. Some strains of microalgae not only contain up to 65% to 70% protein, but are also a sustainable source of omega-3 fatty acids, a substance that is usually obtained mainly from fish and fish oil.

Other of its bioactive components, vitamins B12, K or D, give them important healthy properties that can help reduce the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

desert algae

“Microalgae can be grown in very different places, in very different climatic conditions,” says Massimo Castellari, a participant in the ProFuture project, funded by Horizon, that investigates how to increase the production of microalgae. “They can grow both in Iceland and in desert climates.”

Technologies for the intensive cultivation of microalgae began to develop in the 1950s. Today, microalgae are cultivated in open or closed photobioreactors that allow biomass production to be controlled. The closed system, although more expensive to build, offers greater control over experimental parameters and lower risk of contamination.

Microalgae are not simply a supplement that has become fashionable. For example, in Chad, a landlocked, low-income country, the spirulina consumption harvested from Lake Chad has significantly improved the nutritional status of the population, as spirulina is an excellent source of protein and micronutrients.

“In Europe, production is at a preliminary stage of its development. There are thousands of species of microalgae, but only seven are allowed for use in food or feed” Massimo Castellari, from the Institute of Agrifood Research and Technology of Barcelona

In addition to their nutritional value, microalgae are beneficial for the environment, because they capture carbon dioxide, as well as for the economy, because they allow a more efficient use of cultivation areas and because, by making use of non-arable land, they expand the biomass production possibilities.

Microalgae production is still in a very early phase, with the total tons cultivated in 2019 less than 57,000, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). For comparison purposes, the production of the main crops in 2019 was 9.4 billion tons.

food inflation

Russia’s war against Ukraine has put a spotlight on how fragile the world’s food supply can be. Blockades on grain exports from Ukraine and rising energy prices have helped push food price inflation to record levels globally, plunging developing countries into disproportionately poor circumstances. difficult. In May of this year, the price of food rose 42% compared to the 2014-2016 period, according to the UN.

Last year, hunger affected 828 million people, which represents an increase of some 46 million compared to 2020 and, what is more alarming, 150 million since the start of the covid 19 pandemic. that some 670 million people will still be hungry at the end of this decade.

While the benefits of growing organic microalgae for food and feed production are substantial, market growth will require overcoming certain obstacles, such as the lack of automated production, as stated by Massimo Castellari of the Institute for Research and Agrifood Technology of Barcelona.

“Automation is not fully implemented,” he says. “There are many small producers in Europe and many steps still require manual work. The process still has to be optimized.”

processed biomass

The challenges go far beyond cultivation. Before obtaining a usable microalgae powder, the biomass must be processed, cleaned and dried. The next step is to increase production to reduce costs. On the other hand, there are also regulatory obstacles. Only a few species of microalgae are currently authorized in the European Union.

“In Europe, production is at a preliminary stage of its development,” says Castellari. “There are thousands of species of microalgae, but only seven are allowed for use in food or feed.” In order to explore what possibilities exist to use other species, Castellari and his team are also investigating these other types of microalgae.

Due to all the aforementioned difficulties, the range of products containing microalgae today is limited. However, if these obstacles can be overcome, the overall outlook for the microalgae sector is promising. They are not only a source of food and feed manufacturing, but can be used in biofuels, cosmetics, fertilizers and food supplements.

Astaxanthin, a red pigment extracted from algae, is used for remarkable purposes. It is a powerful antioxidant found in foods that come from the sea and is often used to color shrimp. It is also sold as a food supplement, in the form of pills.

Astaxanthin is believed to be able to positively influence in brain function, athletic performance, and skin aging, among other things. Matteo Ballottari, Associate Professor of Biotechnology at the University of Verona in Italy, helped launch theAstaOmega project, funded by Horizon, a European Research Council program that aims to simultaneously produce astaxanthin and omega 3 fatty acids in microalgae for aquaculture and human consumption.

Quality and quantity

Most omega 3 supplements come from fish oils, which raises some questions about sustainability, given the damage that overfishing causes to marine ecosystems.

“More high-quality foods are in demand and there is more willingness to incorporate foods rich in omega 3 in the diet,” says Ballottari. Responding to this trend and continuing to feed a population that continues to grow is a “massive challenge,” she says.

Meanwhile, on the astaxanthin front, AstaOmega research staff have made some progress. They have obtained a new strain that produces astaxanthin by itself, without the need to receive “stressful” stimuli. This means that the research team does not have to change production parameters, such as light intensity, temperature or nitrate concentration. In addition, extracting the substance has become an easier task, with the consequent reduction in costs that this entails.

The scientific community agrees that microalgae have the potential to improve the way we eat. “Microalgae can help us increase protein production in Europe to reduce our dependence on other countries,” explained Castellari, from the ProFuture project.

The research referred to in this article has been funded by the EU and was originally published in Horizonthe Journal of Research and Innovation of the European Union.

