Endorsed by his hits “Cafuné”, “Kiss me without feeling” or “Social network love”, Fernando Daniel Morillo Rivas, better known as Micro HRT, will visit various parts of the world and Peru is one of them. Through the “Micro TDH World Tour”, the Venezuelan will offer a show in the amphitheater of the Exhibition Park next July 16. Tickets are already on sale on the website of Joinnus.

Fans were excited when the artist published the official poster on his Instagram account along with a pleasant message: “Surprise! The dates for the first batch of my first world tour are here. Many more to go, see you soon everywhere. This is the best gift for me.”

Official poster of the Micro TDH tour. Photo: Instagram capture

For their part, the followers also had messages for him: “I became a big fan of yours 2 years ago, I never thought I had a favorite singer but your songs make me feel good”, “My dream is to go to your concerts, I always go, but It’s my dreams”, “Buying the one in Lima in 3….2….1….”, were some of the comments.

The popularity of Micro TDH

The 23-year-old singer gained popularity after the worldwide success “Te vi” in 2018, when he teamed up with the Colombian group Piso 21 to make the public dance with the refrain: “You have the formula and the activity, give me a spin and start dancing, hey!” Likewise, he has displayed his talent along with other renowned figures in the industry, such as Lasso, Yandel, Myke Towers and Pablo Alborán.

Micro TDH Singles