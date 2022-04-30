Endorsed by his hits “Cafuné”, “Kiss me without feeling” or “Social network love”, Fernando Daniel Morillo Rivas, better known as Micro HRT, will visit various parts of the world and Peru is one of them. Through the “Micro TDH World Tour”, the Venezuelan will offer a show in the amphitheater of the Exhibition Park next July 16. Tickets are already on sale on the website of Joinnus.
Fans were excited when the artist published the official poster on his Instagram account along with a pleasant message: “Surprise! The dates for the first batch of my first world tour are here. Many more to go, see you soon everywhere. This is the best gift for me.”
For their part, the followers also had messages for him: “I became a big fan of yours 2 years ago, I never thought I had a favorite singer but your songs make me feel good”, “My dream is to go to your concerts, I always go, but It’s my dreams”, “Buying the one in Lima in 3….2….1….”, were some of the comments.
YOU CAN SEE: Jota Benz launches a new song and confesses: “Some underestimate my talent”
The popularity of Micro TDH
The 23-year-old singer gained popularity after the worldwide success “Te vi” in 2018, when he teamed up with the Colombian group Piso 21 to make the public dance with the refrain: “You have the formula and the activity, give me a spin and start dancing, hey!” Likewise, he has displayed his talent along with other renowned figures in the industry, such as Lasso, Yandel, Myke Towers and Pablo Alborán.
YOU CAN SEE: Why is Anuel AA the only celebrity who has not been able to sell tickets for his concert in Peru?
Micro TDH Singles
- 2016: “Contacts”.
- 2017: “Cafuné”, “I don’t deserve you”, “Entra” (with Neutro Shorty), “Don’t get out”, “Ponte” (with Big Soto), “I don’t believe in women”, “Your lover”, “Only ”, “The flight”, “Nothing else”, “I know myself”.
- 2018: “Honey” (Spanish version), “Want to fly”, “Your turn” (with Neutro Shorty and Big Soto), “How not”, “Come back to me”, “Dance with power” (with Kat Kandy), “ I didn’t leave you alone”, “Here I am”, “Confidence”, “Kiss me without feeling”, “I saw you” (with Piso 21).
- 2019: “Tell me how many times” (with Rels B), “In the hood”, “Meeting the objective”, “Too late” (with Lenny Tavárez).
- 2020: “Social network love”, “Desamor”, “Tell me how many times REMIX” (with Rels B, Lenny Tavárez and J Quiles), “Ámate”, “Volver”.
- 2021: “Neither dead nor alive” (with Lasso), “The train” (with Myke Towers), “The waves” (with Yandel), “The lobby” (with Pablo Alborán).
#Micro #TDH #Peru #details #world #tour #urban #singer
Leave a Reply