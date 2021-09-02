Micol Olivieri and Niccolò Centioni were among the absolute protagonists of I Cesaroni, but today relations are at an end

Many years have passed, but the historical couple de The Cesaroni, Alice and Rudi is unforgettable. The two, after the success of the fiction, had remained on very good terms, but today things between Micol Olivieri and Niccolò Centioni they are no longer like this.

For years now, the two have been fighting for various reasons. The situation has certainly degenerated after their participation as a couple a Beijing Express. Now it is the influencer who returns to the topic:

I have thought about it for a while and for some time now I have decided to take some pebbles off my shoes. I am increasingly aware that my being a lady and my glossing over certain issues are probably mistaken for stupidity. So as a lady, yes, but no cogl ** na, I say mine once and for all and definitively close the story.

The girl, already a mother of two children, does not mince words and explains that things went differently than how the actor said:

The arguments that this guy who has worked with me for years talks about are arguments we had as brother and sister, because we grew up as brother and sister. So they had relative weight. The discussions that were not mounted during the Beijing Express, according to him, do not exist. A very serious sentence of his has not been edited, of which obviously I will not say a word.

After the Beijing Express we shot the last series of the Cesaroni together. Although during this break I had read his statements, and above all a sentence that said “if I left with my dog ​​it was better”, I decided to go ahead and let it go.

Micol Olivieri seems not to have appreciated even an episode that occurred during his premiere pregnancy: