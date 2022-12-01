Among the latest competitors who have entered the most spied on house in Italy, Micol Incorvaia is one of the most talked about and followed gieffine. Over the last few days, al Big Brother VIP, the girl became the protagonist of a gaffe after quoting Belen Rodriguez. What was Antonino Spinalbese’s reaction? Let’s find out together!

Although he has recently joined the Big Brother VIP, Micol Incorvaia never ceases to be talked about. During a simple conversation with Antonino Spinalbesegieffina improvised the horoscope and unknowingly committed a gaffe. However, the reaction of Belen Rodriguez’s ex boyfriend amused the fans.

Every now and then, inside the house of the Big Brother VIP Belen Rodriguez is named. The reason so the Argentinian model ends up at the center of the talks of the gieffini is his previous one relation with Antonino Spinalbese. This time it was Micol Incorvaia who unknowingly named her, who asked the former hairstylist what the Zodiac sign of his ex-girlfriend.

Bluntly, Antonino Spinalbese has answered:

Scorpio ascendant Virgo.

However, Micol didn’t realize he was talking about Rodriguez and therefore has replicated:

Virgo ascendant scorpio… the reincarnation of the devil. Then there’s me, who is Virgo ascendant Virgo, the second reincarnation of the devil. And what sign is your daughter’s mother?

At this point, the former hairdresser broke out at laugh explaining that he was referring to his daughter’s mother. From the moment she became aware of her sensational gaffe, Incorvaia appeared visibly embarassed emphasizing that they were joking when he uttered the word “reincarnation of the devil”.