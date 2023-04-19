Micol Incorvaia: “I’m shocked to have woken up so early”

Micol Incorvaia, one of the finalists of the latest edition of Big Brother Vip, said she was “upset” at having woken up at 9.30 because of the bellboy who rang on the intercom.

In a story published on his profile Instagram, in fact, the former inmate of the Casa di Cinecittà revealed: “I’m shocked to have woken up so early, because the Amazon delivery man decided to ring at 9.30”.

“So he forced me to get out of bed and lose sleep,” added Clizia’s sister.

The ex gieffina then explained that she had not yet managed to recover the rhythms of the past after the experience in the reality show: “I have not yet resumed the rhythms of normal life since I left the house, so it’s not that I’m living just fine.”

“I thank him, because today I have a long day of m…” added Micol Incorvaia.

“You don’t know that I left my house for 5 months – added the young woman – and in these 5 months I also lost control of my room which has now become a deposit. So I’ll spend the next few days sorting out that delirium that now I still have the courage to call a room”.

“I’m just telling you that a bomb seems to have exploded,” concluded the showgirl.