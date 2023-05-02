Micol Incorvaia breaks the silence after the controversy over the courier’s alarm clock

Overwhelmed by the controversy for having complained on social media that she was woken up at 9.30 by a courier who was supposed to deliver her a package, Micol Incorvaia breaks the silence and returns to talking about the story on social media.

“I’m upset that I woke up so early, because the Amazon delivery man decided to ring at 9.30. So she forced me to get out of bed and lose sleep ”said the contestant of the last edition of the Big Brother VIP.

Statements that had unleashed the irony, but also the anger, of numerous users on the web and which had also provoked the reactions of Fiorello and Luciana Littizzetto, who had both made fun of what Incorvaia said.

Now, Clizia’s sister has returned to the subject with a story published on hers profile Instagram.

“As for the satire that was made of it, I laughed too at how much some releases weren’t exactly in good taste,” said the former gieffina.

“What made me laugh the least was misinformation and how misinformation can breed malice. Malice on the part of people who have nothing to do with you, who don’t know your story and who above all don’t read up on themselves before taking the time to insult you,” added the girl.

Micol Incorvaia, therefore, concluded: “Before taking that trouble there, take the time to inform yourself better because if people had seen the stories they would have understood that the tone was ironic and that I clarified the fact that I was suffering from the staggered rhythms of life , that no longer corresponded to real-life rhythms, that I was feeling sick from completely gone sleep/wake rhythms”.