With videoTottenham Hotspur is already out of the League Cup tournament. On a visit to Fulham, partly due to an own goal by Micky van de Ven, penalties had to be taken after it had become 1-1 after ninety minutes. Kenny Tete became the celebrated man in that penalty shootout. He converted the decisive penalty on behalf of Fulham.



Aug 29, 2023

Van de Ven, who has been a permanent fixture for Tottenham Hotspur since he made the switch from VfL Wolfsburg for 40 million euros, scored a beautiful goal at Craven Cottage tonight. Unfortunately for him, in the wrong target. With a kind of heel ball behind the standing leg, the 22-year-old Dutchman worked the ball behind his own goalkeeper Fraser Forster after nineteen minutes.

Fortunately for Van de Ven, his own goal was not the only one in the match. Ten minutes after the break, Richarlison leveled the score, so that penalties eventually had to make the decision. The main roles in it were for two former Ajax players. Davinson Sánchez was the only player on behalf of Tottenham Hotspur to miss a penalty, allowing Kenny Tete to decide things on behalf of Fulham. The wing defender did that nicely and so Fulham advanced to the next League Cup round at the expense of Tottenham Hotspur. See also Flight points | Finnair is significantly changing its loyalty program

Other Dutch people

Wouter Burger had a pleasant evening at his first basic place for Stoke City, which the former Feyeno player recently took over from FC Basel for five million euros. Burger scored in the second minute in the 6-1 home game against Roterham United FC.

Justin Kluivert came in at AFC Bournemouth in the 82nd minute with a 2-2 score on a visit to Swansea City, but in the 91st minute the Dutchman still had a major share in the winning goal. Kluivert gave the assist to Ryan Christie’s 2-3.

Micky van de Ven in the duel with Fulham. © AP



