As part of the arrival of Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie into the public domain, in recent days multiple projects that make use of this character have been released. One of these is, or was, Infestation 88a title that has changed its name due to a series of allegations accusing it of being a fascist and promoting Nazis.

In less than 24 hours, the public realized that the name of Infestation 88 had a couple of references, whether intentional or not, to fascism. Specific, It has been mentioned that, in accordance with National Socialist symbology, the number 88 is used to exalt the figure of Adolf Hitler. with the famous “Heil Hitler”. If we look at the position of the number 8 in the Latin calendar, it coincides with the letter H. The use of the letter H twice is a way of making the fascist salute visible, something that neo-Nazi groups replicate ad nauseam.

This is not all, since many players have pointed out that there is an image in the reveal trailer, where you can read “TG 44 SST”, and although there are an S and a T left over, it is similar to STG 44, the German rifle used by Nazi troops in World War II. Lastly, other people have mentioned that the idea of ​​eliminating a rat infestation is also a reference to Nazi ideology.

When these accusations became known, Nightmare Forge Games, the developers, have taken action on the matter, not only apologizing for this interpretation, but they have changed the name of the game, which is now known as Infestation: Origins. This is what was said about it:

“Our game is set in the 1980s, and the year 1988 was chosen simply for its symmetrical design in the game's artwork. Therefore, the 88 strictly represents the year 1988. If there are still doubts, we are open to changing the name of the game.”

As a result of these messages, the game's official Discord was filled with fascist messages and double meanings. Immediately, Nightmare Forge Games removed these comments, and made it clear that the people who expressed themselves in this way are not related to the study. Without a doubt, the game started on the wrong foot. On related topics, you can learn more about this title here.

Editor's Note:

It seems like this is a case where people are exaggerating. While it is true that there are people who may think badly of everything they see, I highly doubt that the study had the intention of sharing fascist ideas. At most, they can be criticized for the lack of originality in their project.

Via: Kotaku