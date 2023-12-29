













However, those who want to use Mickey Mouse For their projects they must be careful. The only version of the character that will reach the public domain is the black and white short, Steamboat Willie. This was the first appearance of the mouse who did not have his iconic voice or his colorful clothing.

Another thing to consider is that Disney was prepared for when this situation arose. Its famous mouse has had different versions and has undergone changes throughout its decades of existence and each of these is registered under copyright.

As if that were not enough, those who use Mickey Mouse In any project they will not be able to make any mention or reference to Disney. Being your pet, this seems practically impossible. Still, knowing today's creatives, they will surely find ways to use it without getting into trouble. We already want to see what awaits the mouse.

Why will Mickey Mouse enter the public domain in 2024?

Copyright laws in the United States only protect works for 95 years. Mickey Mouse was trademarked by Walt Disney in 1928 when he created him to star in his short film Steamboat Williand. In 2024 these 95 years of protection come to an end.

Source: Disney

This also means that The version of Minnie and Bad Peter that appear there will be free to be used by the public in different works. Of course, the same conditions of not mentioning or referring to Disney will apply. Although with this pair it will surely be easier to avoid problems. What do you think of this?

