Next year will be of some concern for the Disney brand, given that the Disney brand Mickey Mouse will become public domain, this is a law that anyone can use any work freely and without payment after some time after the death of the author. Exactly that is going to happen with the star in the form of a mouse, but there is something important to consider, since this use of the character has certain clauses that those who want to use it must implement to avoid lawsuits.

As commented by a spokesperson for disney“more modern versions of Mickey” are not affected by the copyright expiration of Steamboat Willie, the first short in which this character was seen in his classic black and white appearance. The company added that his mouse will continue to play a “lead role” in the “storytelling, theme park attractions and merchandise,” meaning it won't stop him from remaining the main face of disney.

As mentioned in the laws of USAcopyright can be retained for 95 years, which is why the version of Mickey Mouse of Steamboat Willie will enter the public domain in 2024. Disney and other entertainment companies successfully convinced Congress to extend the duration of copyright over the years, bringing it to 95 years but this is finally over, although the The smart part is that the reissues of the character were patented individually at the time.

This means that users will be able to use Mickey Mouse, but with the black and white style and not with the colors that represent him in terms of clothing, that is, red with yellow buttons, added to this is that they cannot make use of the shrill voice that characterizes him and the laughter that once appeared in the shorts where he speaks for the first time. So they will have to wait longer to be able to take a more modern version of it at will.

Right now Mickey He's a pretty iconic pop culture character, but ironically he never got his own movie.

Via: Gamespot

Editor's note: They have been smart to patent new aspects of Mickey over the years, since the only one they can use up to this point is the black and white one. The truth is, the company's 100th anniversary movie should have been one of Mickey's and not the Wish disaster.