The iconic Mickey Mouse character, in its original version that debuted in the short film Steamboat Willie from 1928, It will cease to be the exclusive property of Disney and will enter the public domain starting January 1, 2024. This date marks the end of 95 years from the first publication of the work, as established by United States copyright law.

The inaugural version of Mickey Mouse, notable for its thinner tail and longer nose compared to the contemporary representation, will become cultural heritage free of restrictions. This means that anyone can use the character without having to obtain prior permission from Disney, which until now held the exclusive rights.

Notably, Disney still retains the copyright on the modern, more recognizable versions of Mickey Mouse. The company, known for its fervent defense of its intellectual properties, has maintained control over the character thanks to successful campaigns to extend the duration of the copyright in 1976 and 1998, allowing the rights to be preserved for 95 years, even after its creation in 1928.

Implications of moving Mickey Mouse rights into the public domain

Mickey Mouse's entry into the public domain raises several implications. On the one hand, it could lead to new interpretations of the character, both creatively and commercially. Projects such as films, television series, video games or consumer products could freely use the initial version of Mickey Mouse to create fresh and diverse content.

This phenomenon is not new to the entertainment industry, as in 2022 the initial version of Winnie the Pooh also entered the public domain, allowing for a wider range of creative and commercial uses of the beloved bear. Mickey Mouse's entry into the public domain represents a major event that could have a significant impact on popular culture.

Mickey Mouse's entry into the public domain opens the door to various creative and commercial possibilities. This freedom could spark a wave of new experiences and artistic expressions related to the famous mouse, providing exciting opportunities for both long-time admirers and generations to come.