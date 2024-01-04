Moussacre is a crazy, ultra-fast 2D platform game in development for PC. Its main characteristic is that of having baby mouse as the protagonist. Of course it's the Steamboat Willie version (slightly modified), of which Disney lost the rights on January 1, 2024.

We're destined to see Mickey Mouse appear in plenty of indie titles in the coming months and years. Naturally it will be used in the most irreverent ways possible, such as in a neo-Nazi horror game.

In the case of Moussacre, the author, Nick Donnoli, chose to use it for a game that has evidently been in preparation for some time, considering the level of refinement of the official demo, downloadable from Steam.