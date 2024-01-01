It's barely the first of January 2024 and Mickey Mouse, Disney's mouse, has been announced in a new horror project, very far from the content he used to provide. As is known, Mickey Mouse It is now in the public domain and it is possible that this year we will see the iconic Disney figure in different film or video game proposals.

However, little is known about how the mouse came to be in the public domain. That is why in this note we will develop all the details about Mickey Mouse's situation and how this affects or limits disney.

YOU CAN SEE: Mickey Mouse looks chilling in 'Infestation 88', first project after being in the public domain

Watch Mickey Mouse's 1928 'Steamboat Willie' Short Film

Why did Mickey Mouse become public domain?

This first version of Mickey came out in 1928, in that year copyright laws lasted 28 years, with the possibility that the author could renew for 28 more years. What you mean is that the first Mickey from 1928 would have been in the public domain in 1984. However, this was not the case, since in 1976 a modification to the Intellectual Property Law came into force that stipulated that the protection of copyrights author would have a validity of 75 years after its first publication. That means that this version of the mouse would have been in the public domain in 2004.

But that was not the case either, because in 1998 a new law was approved to extend the term of copyright, which added 20 years to what was stipulated in 1976. So Mickey Mouse It only enters the public domain in 2024.

YOU CAN SEE: The time Disney could have lost Mickey forever and how a Hitler book prevented it

Does this 1928 Mickey Mouse public domain affect Disney?

According to statements by a spokesperson for disneythis process would not affect the company, since since Mickey Mouse from 'Steamboat Willie' in 1928 came to light, people associate the mouse with all the production company's productions and that perception will not change in 2024 Likewise, he stressed that only the first version of Mickey Mouse is the one that is in the public domain, so it does not include the new versions that will continue to be the image of the company.

Mickey Mouse will continue to be a symbol of Disney. Photo: YouTube screenshot

YOU CAN SEE: Did Mickey and Minnie get married in real life? This is the love story of the voice actors

What measures has Disney taken as prevention?

Disney in recent years has updated its Mickey Mouse to avoid going through this situation again. Furthermore, according to Isabella Field, an attorney at Loyola University Chicago School of Law, every disney makes a new version of the mouse obtains a copyright with a new term.

#Mickey #Mouse #public #domain #affect #Disney