Yesterday, December 1, 2024, the short Steamboat Willie starring Mickey Mouse finally entered the public domain, and as expected, people did not wait a single second to reveal multiple projects with the Disney character as the center of attention. One of these is Mickey's Mouse Trapa horror film for which we already have the first trailer.

Mickey's Mouse Trap It is a horror and comedy film in the style of Scream, which shows us the Disney mouse as a serial killer with the objective of murdering a series of teenagers in an arcadesimilar to what we saw with Five Nights at Freddy's last year. This is the description of the tape:

“It's Alex's 21st birthday, but she's stuck in the arcade on a night shift, so her friends decide to surprise her, but a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse decides to play a game of his own with them that she must play. survive”.

For his part, Jamie Bailey, the director of this film, has mentioned that The project was an excuse to have fun, and explore what can be done with Mickey Mouse now that it has entered the public domain.. This is what he said about it:

“We just wanted to have fun with everything. I mean, it's Mickey Mouse from Steamboat Willie murdering people. He is ridiculous. We follow him and have fun doing it and I think he shows.”

Mickey's Mouse Trap stars Sophie McIntosh, Callum Sywyk, Allegra Nocita, Ben Harris, Damir Kovic, Mackenzie Mills, Nick Biskupek and Simon Phillips. The film was produced by Paul Whitney, Mark Popejoy, Alexander Gausman and Andrew Agopsowicz, with co-production by Filmcore's Mem Ferda. At the moment there is no release date, but Bailey hopes that in March his work will be available to all interested parties. We can only wait.

Mickey's Mouse Trap is on the same line Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, last year's horror film made possible after AA Milne's original work entered the public domain two years ago. Pooh's friend Tigger also enters the public domain this year. On related topics, This would be Hayao Miyazaki's next film. Likewise, this is the first look at the third season of What If…?

Editor's Note:

People must have better ideas. While it can be interesting to see Mickey and other public figures we associate with children in a scary situation, this is the simplest thing to do. I hope that after getting this off their chest, independent filmmakers give us better ideas than just seeing Mickey as a murderer.

Via: Simon Phillips Actor