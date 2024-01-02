













Mickey Mouse already has his first horror game after becoming part of the public domain









The preview of this curious title starring Mickey Mouse is being shared through networks. His name is Infestation 88 and its players take control of exterminators who must face different beings from urban legends. Of course the mouse will be one of them.

Yonfestation 88 It will be divided into episodes and will allow up to 4 players to join together to fight these beings. It is planned to launch sometime this year on Steam as an early access title. It will probably attract several players simply out of curiosity to face the mascot.

Although it is interesting to face Mickey Mouse, Infestation 88 It also has quite a bit of potential. Its developers assure that it will be interesting to know the origin of each episode's villain, in addition to the fact that each game will have random elements, increasing its replayability. Will they give it a chance?

Why is Mickey Mouse already part of the public domain?

United States copyright law only protects works that are copyrighted for 95 years. Once that period has passed, they become public domain. The first version of Mickey Mouse was created and registered in 1928, so it has already expired.

Source: Disney

Something to consider is that The version that is now in the public domain is only the first of the character. This is the one that appeared in the animated short steamboat Willie, where he had neither voice nor his characteristic clothing. Other versions of the character are still jealously protected by Disney. What other things do you think they will get with it?

