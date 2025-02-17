Robert Pattinson returns to the cinema after the success of Batmanbut now as the protagonist of Mickey 17, one New Bong Joon-Ho movie, Oscar winner for Parasite. But do not trust what has been written in recent weeks on the Internet. The story of Mickey 17 It has nothing to do with cloning, but with something even more disturbing: the possibility of printing in 3D copies of human beings, identical to the originals, inside and outside, thanks to the burden of consciousness and memories of versions of versions above.

Presented at the Berlinale 2025 out of competition, in the Special Gala section, and with a premiere planned in Cinemas on March 6, the new Bongjoon-Ho movie is about the contemporary world through the science fiction genre. Although the director said in the presentation of the festival that it had not been inspired by any current dictator, it is not difficult to recognize the echoes – intentionally or not – of characters such as Donald Trump or Elon Musk, to give a couple of examples.

Science fiction interstellar trips could work in real life Les Johnson, author of the new book TO TRAVELER’S GUIDE TO THE STARSHe spoke with Wired about solar candles and other ways to get further towards the last border.

The protagonist of the film is Robert Pattinson in the double role of Mickey 17 and Mickey 18. It all starts when, desperate to find a way to leave the planet Earth, which has become little hospitable, Mickey decides to request a job in the spacecraft That Kenneth Marshall (Mark Ruffalo) and his wife Ylfa (Toni Collette), two politicians who rather seem a couple of dictators-predators, abandon with the aim of colonizing a new planet. Only he does not pay enough attention to the forms he is signing and declares himself ready to become a “expendable”: an individual who can be sent to die in impossible missions or used as an Indian bunny to be reprinted every time he dies.

“What does it feel like when you die?” It is the question that your travel companions make the most, more curious than really interested in what you feel every time you are sacrificed. All but Nasha (Naomi Ackie), a spacecraft safety officer, who falls in love with him at first sight and will do whatever it is to save Mickey 17 (already Mickey 18), as well as the alien species that, to the It seems, already lives on the planet that they will supposedly colonize.