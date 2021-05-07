American veteran Phil Mickelson recorded 64 strokes (-7) to become the surprise leader of the Wells Fargo Championship tournament, of the PGA Tour, when the first round was completed and it was the big surprise of the day when it ended with two shots ahead.

This time, as happened in previous tournaments, he did not lose concentration and Mickelson signed the best tour so far this new season.

His putt control on the green was complete at Quail Hollow, Charlotte., where at 50, he recalled that he still has something to offer on the circuit.

Mickelson has won twice at the 50+ circuit, but has not had a better result on the PGA Tour than 21 at the Masters last month since he tied for second last August at the WGC-FedEx Invitational.

During that time, it was lost seven cuts in 16 tournaments and fell to 115th place in the world.

After bogeying his second hole of the day, par 4 11, Mickelson was almost flawless. He gave himself several close chances on holes 14, 15, 16 and 18, which made everyone spin on 32.

Then added birdies on the first, seventh and eighth holes, and went up and down for a par in the ninth on shooting 64 for a two-shot lead over compatriot Keegan Bradley and the South Korean Kyoung-Hoon Lee, both with 66 hits (-5).

Bradley finished second last week in the Valspar Championship. The record of 64 is one of his best at Quail Hollow, refurbished in 2014.

Americans Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell, Kyle Stanley, Peter Malnati, and Luke List along with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood ended up with 67 signed cards. (-4) to share fourth place three strokes away.

Regarding the Latin American participation, the Mexican Abraham Ancer and the Puerto Rican Rafael Campos with individual records of 69 (-2) were the best at 18th place, shared with 15 other golfers.

Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan Vegas and Mexican Carlos Ortiz delivered two signed cards of 70 (-1) to be in thirty-fifth place.

The Chilean Joaquín Niemann (71, even) was ranked 53, while the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz finished with a record of 73 (+2, 100) and the Argentine Emiliano Grillo had a worse signed card of 74 (+3).

The same record that the Spanish Rafael Cabrera had and number two in the world, his compatriot Jon Rahm had a journey to oblivion with a record of 76 strokes (+5) and finished in 138th place.