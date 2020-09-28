FC Bayern is under pressure a week before the transfer window closes. With Mickaël Cuisance, another squad alternative is about to leave. The record champions could use the win for the French as a kick start for the final spurt of transfers.
Last summer, FC Bayern surprised with the signing of Mickaël Cuisance. The young Frenchman came to Munich from Borussia Mönchengladbach for twelve million euros. With the foals, Cuisance already had a difficult time, with the record champions it continued as expected.
Over the summer there were therefore constant rumors of change about the 21-year-old midfielder. Cuisance was primarily associated with a return to France. A week before the transfer window closes, Premier League promoted Leeds United now seems to have positioned itself.
Such as the L’Equipe reported that Leeds should be ready to pay a € 20 million transfer fee. He is considered an alternative to the player of choice Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese Calcio. Leeds is grappling its teeth with the Italians.
Bayern would rake in a full transfer plus for Cuisance. From a financial point of view, selling the youngster (contract until 2024, market value: € 10 million) would be quite lucrative.
But does that fit together with the current squad situation of the Flick squad? After the departures of the summer and the expected departure from Javi Martinez, the record champions’ squad is sewn on edge. With Cuisance you would lose another alternative.
The big but: they are not really betting on the Frenchman’s breakthrough in Munich. Cuisance was not in the squad against Hoffenheim – even though Flick rotated a little and the team was tired after the Supercup victory. Flick justified the non-nomination with youngster Jamal Musiala, who stood for Cuisance in the squad and offered another alternative for the wing.
Nevertheless, it was a clear indication in the direction of Cuisance and that they would be willing to let him go if an offer was made. Especially if you could achieve a significant transfer profit of around eight million euros. Because with the Cuisance millions, FCB could actually address the obvious weaknesses in the squad.
Furthermore, reinforcements are needed in order to be able to survive the tightly timed 2020 calendar. A right-back, an attacking winger and a more defensive midfielder would be more than good for Bayern. A Cuisance sale to Leeds could serve as a kick start in the final spurt of transfers.
