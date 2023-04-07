Schumacher, Mercedes to relaunch

When Mick Schumacher was dismounted by Haas at the end of the 2022 season, Toto Wolff threw a lifesaver at the German, welcoming him to the team as third driver. This is because the Austrian believes in Mick’s potential, not fully seen in the two years at Haas, where he actually had several difficulties and too few flashes. For Schumacher it was a very welcome help, also because recent history has taught that a year of “purgatory” can also revive a driver, as in the case of Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon (the latter right in Mercedes).

The accusation against Steiner

A few days ago AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost claimed that Schumacher would still be in Formula 1 with dad Michael still actively by his side. Wolff not only agrees with his compatriot, but increases the dose against Haas colleague Günther Steiner.

Wolff’s words

“I can only say that his parents were not wrong in raising him“, these are his words to the Swiss newspaper Blick. “I think if Michael accompanied his son during the two Haas years, Steiner wouldn’t have dared treat Mick like that“.

Mick as “luxury reserve”

Schumacher may not have demonstrated who knows what between 2021 and 2022, but he is still a Formula 3 and Formula 2 champion. . A “ready to use” reserve in case of need: “It would be Mick driving if one of our drivers gets Covid or gets injured, as happened with Russell when Hamilton was hit by the Coronavirus. We are trying to prepare an old car for him as soon as possible“.