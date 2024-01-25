Close to a new challenge

Mick Schumacher will experience a turning point in his career this year, and not in Formula 1. After the continuous failed hopes of being able to find a seat as an official driver, while still remaining in the role of third driver for MercedesMichael's son of art will debut with theAlpine in the WEC. A debut that will take place at the beginning of March with the Qatar 1812 km, after the tests with the A424 and all the experience gained in F1.

The years in F1

Although Schumacher played two seasons with the Haas in 2021 and 2022, obtaining only two placings in the points, the role of reserve driver in Mercedes (in addition to that of test driver also for McLaren and Williams) also had its results. Above all, those of having worked for a top team alongside two drivers of the caliber of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, seven-time world champion.

The improvements

An experience that has served the 24-year-old to improve various aspects, in the hope that his participation in the WEC and his stay in Mercedes as a reserve driver for this season too could open up a serious opportunity in F1 for 2025: “I think the most important point to delve into is that as a driver I now know a lot more about what I want from my team around me, from what I feel I am worth and what I can bring to a team – he declared in a meeting with the media – obviously during my first year in F1 it was difficult to know exactly which one it was my position and how far I could go with my comments and everything. Having worked with Lewis and George for a year now, I know how high my level is and how far I can goand I have no problem sharing my information in the future.”