Mick Schumacher hang on to Formula 1 as best he can. The team had him, but they left him behind for a choice that didn’t find everyone in agreement: the German was indeed disappointing compared to Kevin Magnussen, but there’s no certainty that Nico Hülkenberg will do anything better with the Haas. However, to say that the US team left Mick lightly would be incorrect: the decision has been pondered for months, otherwise he wouldn’t have expected the Brazilian Grand Prix to communicate it to the driver. On Steiner’s part, in fact, the trust towards Schumacher it is not never failedand now that Mick is in reserve Mercedes the South Tyrolean believes that the 1999 class could soon return to Formula 1.

“I think Mick is in a good position at Mercedes, who have a lot of ‘brother’ teams in the paddock. Let’s take Nyck for example de Vrieswho showed off with Williams at Monza and thanks to his ninth place he managed to get to AlphaTauri“, these are the words of the Italian team principal to the Germans of rtl extension. “I hope, for the good of the starting drivers, that Mick is not needed, but if there is the possibility, he can drive safely“.

“As I often say, sometimes one step back means taking two steps forward. By going to Mercedes, Mick has put himself in a good position for the future, as he is now in a team where he has the best chance of having a permanent seat.Steiner continued. “On our separation, it’s a thing that happens in life. We break up often, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we have to fight. In the end we both played face up and that is why, I think, we still talk and say goodbye“. Schumacher will also speak to him, but he has certainly expressed his disappointment several times for an exclusion which however does not preclude him from any door. Indeed, if he plays his cards well (as Esteban Ocon did in 2019), Mercedes could really be a train that takes him back to Formula 1 as a starter.