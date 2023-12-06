Schumacher: the WEC awaits him

The desire to return to Formula 1 as an official driver after a season spent in the role of third driver for Mercedes will not materialize for Mick Schumacherwhich in 2024 he will still compete again. The stage will therefore not be the Circusbut another internationally leading category such as WECwhere he will make his debut behind the wheel ofAlpine after the first tests carried out with the French hypercar in October in Jerez de la Frontera.

The first emotions

But what were the first sensations experienced in Spain with this new car? The son of the seven-time world champion described them thus in an interview reported by gpblog.com: “It’s a very different car to drive – commented – I’m not going to lie, it feels very heavy, very different and so on. Maybe sometimes it’s even a little claustrophobic, because it’s the first time I haven’t seen my tyres, it’s the first time I haven’t felt the wind on my face.” The first impact was therefore very special, but not decisive for making the final decision to start a new chapter: “I was already convinced that I wanted to commit if I didn’t have any chance in Formula 1 – he remarked – as I said, there are so many manufacturers who are jumping into this sector.”

The objectives

The next championship will start on March 2 with the 1812 km of Lusail, Qatar, with Schumacher having already indicated his biggest goal for June 15-16, when the series arrives on the historic Le Mans circuit: “The 24 Hours of Le Mans has always been a goal of many driversand those present in F1 today want to participate too – has explained – so for me there’s an intriguing point where it gets interesting, because you have to share the car for 24 hours and you have to be able to get it done. You can only win Le Mans if you see the checkered flag. Maybe from a driving point of view, since I haven’t driven, it’s a little difficult to work on – he concluded referring to his driving style from his last F1 race to today – but in general, continuing to take all the information given to me by Mercedesor even just observing, I feel like I’ve made a step forward“.