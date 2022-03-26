Mick Schumacher suffers a violent accident in qualifying for the Saudi GP

the german pilot Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary Michael Schumacher, suffered a violent accident this Saturday during the second race (Q2) of the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia, at the Jeddah circuit.

Mick Schumacher, 23, lost control of his Haas car in a series of fast corners and hit one of the walls at high speed, causing significant damage to your vehicle.

The session was interrupted by a red flag. An ambulance immediately went to the scene of the accident. “We have heard that Mick was conscious, that he got out of his vehicle and was on his way to a medical center,” he wrote on Twitter shortly after the accident for his Haas team.

The video of the accident

