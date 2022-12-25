Twenty-five points to 12: Mick Schumacher he collected less than half the points of teammate in Haas Kevin in 2022 Magnussen, despite the Dane coming from a year’s break from the Circus and no longer having great confidence with the vehicle. Certainly Schumacher’s fault – in terms of rejection – was to adapt unhappily and even less quickly to Haas, finding results only in the middle of the season, when K-Mag has been strong since the winter tests. But did the two really start from two different levels?

Sure, Magnussen hadn’t raced in 2021, while Schumacher had: but it could be said that Mick was only formally on the starting grid, with a Haas clearly inferior to the rest of the cars and therefore not competitive. As a companion he had Nikita Mazepin, certainly not the point of reference that a rookie would want to compete and understand the level of Formula 1. Although the US team has repeatedly defended the choice of a young and rookie couple, the strategy did not help Mick to grow. It was Schumacher himself who criticized the team’s approach, which then rejected it at the end of the year: “In hindsight, in 2021 it would have been better to develop and have a competitive car“, said the German a The-Race. Moving on to 2022, #47 said that “Our car was very fast at the start, then I wouldn’t say we stopped, but it was the others that improved. Overall, we had a lot of situations this year where we could easily have gone into Q3, but unfortunately for track limits (he failed to enter Q2 twice due to overtaking them, note) or else, we didn’t make it“.

“Young drivers always want to try to be at the limit, otherwise you don’t score points. Maybe if you have an experienced driver who has been in Formula 1 for 10 years he will be able to do it a little better, because he knows the risks and the rewards of a given action better. It’s just a matter of management. It took me a little longer, maybe because last year I didn’t have it quite clear yet, but I felt like I was in a good place“, concluded the current Mercedes reserve driver.