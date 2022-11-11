As widely expected, Mick Schumacher responded in kind to Bernie Ecclestone’s recent words, spoken in a chat with the German site RTL. The former master of Formula 1in fact, he had sentenced in no uncertain terms: “I don’t think Mick Schumacher will still be in Haas as the team was disappointed with the performance. We don’t know if it was his fault or the team’s fault, but obviously it is difficult to find someone to put him in a winning team, because at the moment there is no place “. Ecclestone then further increased the dose, adding: “Maybe he needs to forget about F1 and to focus on other motor sports series “.

For its part, the directly interested – faced with the real risk of being left without a seat by 2023, with Haas now appearing to have chosen Hülkenberg as a replacement – he nevertheless appeared quite determined on the next steps. Schumacher, when asked about the subject, limited himself to remarking: “My plan is to try to continue on this path“. In fact, despite several serious accidents during the season that even damaged the chassis and a first part of the season in which Magnussen suffered globally – who had remained away from Formula 1 in 2021 – the German has shown improvements over the course of the year. : twice in the points (Silverstone and Spielberg) and in the race for a prestigious placement also in Austin, only to be damaged by an at least questionable tactical choice, Schumacher has paid the price for a car that in the last Grand Prix has demonstrated a marked decline in performance.

In any case, interviewed by the Bild, the class of 1999 gave a direct opinionwithout mincing words, rejecting Ecclestone’s authoritative advice: “It is difficult for me to forget Formula 1. I like it too much, so I will never be able to abandon this thought“. The current Haas standard bearer then concluded, focusing on the only people who could really have an influence on him. “Everyone always has an opinion on everything, but I’m only interested in the ideas of the people I care about – said Schumacher – and surely my family is among them. Furthermore, in this list I can include some protagonists of the Circus, such as Sebastian Vettel. Here, these are the opinions that interest me“.