There is a feeling between Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher and this has been seen ever since Michael’s son joined Formula 1. The 4-time former Red Bull and Ferrari champion has taken the FIA ​​Formula 2 winner under his wing 2020 and is helping him in what is his first season in the world championship circus.

Not an easy season, because Mick is driving for a team – Haas – which this season will not bring any development to concentrate all the economic resources on next season’s car.

One of the few things young Schumacher can do is get behind his teammate on a regular basis. Which, moreover, happened frequently in the first races. But everything, every aspect can be improved. And Vettel’s meticulousness can be a help.

At the end of the French GP Vettel was invited by Mick to look at the cockpit of the Haas. The subject of discussion was the seat. Today, in the Thursday riders press conference that opens the Styrian Grand Prix weekend in Austria, Schumacher and Vettel revealed the topic of their speeches.

“We have mutually agreed not to share details!” Said Mick. Then, however, Sebastian intervened: “Okay”. At that point, Schumacher really went into detail and explained what the two talked about after the French Grand Prix.

“Basically I’ve been sitting in a crooked position since the beginning of the season. The seat is central but I’m not straight. We’ve actually talked about it before and so we took the opportunity to watch.”

“I showed him the seat. We just talked about that. I think he suggested that my mom break my seat so I could get a new one quickly. But it didn’t, so I still have the same seat.”

Vettel then intervened to explain why he intervened and tried to help Mick after the Paul Ricard: “It would have been difficult to make a new seat, so don’t always follow my advice!”, He joked about the related words. to the fictitious intervention of Schumacher’s mother.

“The key to the matter is very simple. I have spent so many years racing and we talked about the seat during the last week. There are always little things that can be improved or looked at, so I wanted to take a look and we did. “.

Schumacher then concluded by talking about what he will be called to do in the coming weeks, in order to improve his driving position: “It is I who am wrong in the seat. So it is I who must try to find the right position. I think that obviously, well, not to be symmetrical, is something I have to work on, but it is difficult to achieve in a short time. I have to say, however, that there are plans by the team to change the seat in the near future. “