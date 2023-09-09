Mick Schumacher and Günther Steiner are not the best of best friends.

Mick Schumacher has made it to F1 and that is quite impressive. The young German with enormous expectations on his neck needed some time to warm up in F3 and F2. But in the end he did so with verve. In his second year of F3 he won the F3 title and then in his second year of F2 the F2 title. Evil tongues claim that Schumi junior got some help in the form of a more powerful engine in F3. Anyway, angry tongues also claim that father Schumacher’s Benetton was not completely legal in 1994.

After F2, Mick was able to start in the premier class at Haas F1 as a Ferrari junior. He became a teammate of the unsurpassed Nikita Mazepin. He could easily have this rich Russian. But Haas F1’s 2021 car was a hopeless thing with no honor to be had.

The duo would remain unchanged for 2022, thanks to father Mazepin’s money. In that case Mick would probably have looked like a hero with the Hare. Occasionally it was good enough for points. If Mick had dried Nikita again and collected a few dots here and there, no one would have known better that there was more in the car. Bad luck for Mick: Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine, Nikita was canceled and Magnussen became his new teammate. The Dane then made mincemeat of the young German.

Halfway through the year it became clear that Ferrari and Schumacher would part ways. It soon became apparent that Haas F1 had no interest in keeping Schumacher without the support of team red. Günther Steiner was not exactly complimentary about his driver. Too many crashes, too few points.

You could say that Steiner was right. Schumacher’s successor Hülkenberg decimates Magnussen this year, who was usually faster than Mick last year. Anyway: it is not so chic that Steiner also gave Mick some kicks. The German now seems to respond to this on Sky Sports Germany by throwing shade at Steiner:

I can now see how it should actually be done. You can’t assume that a driver will perform at his best if you don’t support him in the right way. People will never hand you the flowers, you have to pick them yourself, I know that now. I feel I’m ready to fight again and show what I can do. A lot of people don’t even know what I can do. Mick Schumacher, praises Wolff, cracks Steiner

Mick is convinced that he will (soon) get a new chance in Formula 1. The market is too tight, especially if Williams sticks to Sargeant as they have indicated they will do:

There is little movement at the moment. Many drivers are already committed or have a contract that does not expire until the end of next year. Mick Schumacher, is real

Both Wolff and Schumacher have already spoken out about what should happen if there is no F1 seat. Mick will then start working elsewhere. Where exactly is not yet known.

