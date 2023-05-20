Verstappen chasing the trio

max Verstappen such as Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Juan Manuel Fangio and Sebastian Vettel. If he were to win the World Cup again in 2023, the Dutchman would rise to three consecutive titles, a feat only achieved by this poker of champions in the history of Formula 1. And, due to the speed that Red Bull is showing, it is a hypothesis with very solid foundations.

Third World Cup? A formality

Indeed, for Ralf Schumacher, Max Verstappen’s third title is a formality: “There is no story for this year, it seems obvious to me. We saw in Miami that if everything goes normally, Max is in a league of his ownalthough Sergio Perez is also doing well and is a great teammate“, he explained to his compatriots ran.de.

The role of dad Jos

The German saw the Red Bull champion grow up, who has lived in the paddock since he was a child, being the son of a Formula 1 driver. And his father Jos played a fundamental role in his growth: “Education plays an important role“, continued Schumacher. “Max used to only go to the karting track and consequently neglected his school grades. With my parents the situation was different. My mother worked on the trail, my father had no interest, he preferred fishing. Even later, when Michael and I were in Formula 1, our father was reluctant to participate, he came at most three or four times a season. It was too stressful for him: too many people, too much traffic“.

de Vries’ defense

Although Nyck de Vries’ underperformance at the wheel of AlphaTauri could favor his grandson Mick for a permanent return to Formula 1, Schumacher defended the Dutchman: “I think it’s too early to judge that. It’s not right. They knew in advance what kind of pilot de Vries was: a good item, which has never been great. It took him a long time to get to Formula 1, but it is unfair to question it now. Formula 1 has become more difficult and there are no more tests, it needs more time“.