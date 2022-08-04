On the current Formula 1 starting grid, two teams are driven by power units Ferrari: Alfa Romeo e Haas. Regarding the latter, in addition to the purely technical relationship that exists with the Red, it also boasts a strong sporting link with the Maranello house, especially as regards the management of the drivers. If we exclude the official line-up made up of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the Scuderia can count directly on the support of Mick Schumacher, this year engaged alongside Kevin Magnussen in the US team. The German, moreover the son of art of the one who gave life to one of the most brilliant and historical periods of Ferrari, could therefore be the first choice in case of unavailability of Leclerc or Sainz for the GPs.

This scenario, at the moment, would materialize only in these specific circumstances, but the number 47 already feels ready to take on the suit of the Cavallino even as an official guide. In a moment of market hits that are anything but expected, Schumacher did not hide his desire to one day be chosen as a new driver in Maranello, considering himself in the conditions to be able to make the leap in quality: “I’m ready – he explained to the media – I mean, our machines are not the same, but they are similar. I’ve grown up with Ferrari since practically 2019 and I feel I understand the whole procedure. I would be more than happy to show them what I can do“.

Moreover, Schumacher’s statements come after the recent races held in England and Austria, at the end of which the 23-year-old has overcome a complex first part of the season bringing home the first points finishes, succeeding with convincing performances: “In F1 there is always pressure – he added – but I’m happy at the momentwhile being aware that there is no time to relax in any way. It is always about trying to improve performance, and we are trying to do everything possible to make our car faster, both in terms of set-up and operational. The focus is always on trying to improve and become better, to reach increasingly important positions “.