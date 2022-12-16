The ‘unemployment’ of Mick Schumacher in the Circus it didn’t last long. After being discharged by Haas, which chose not to renew his contract in favor of the experience of the veteran (and compatriot) Nico Hulkenebrg, the young German driver in fact settled in Mercedes with the role of third guide. Of course, it’s not a race seat, but working on the simulator for one of the strongest and most powerful teams on the grid could help the son of the father-in-law find a seat in F1 again in the next few years. The path that Schumacher hopes to retrace is the one also faced by his friend Esteban Ocon, who was left on foot in 2019 and returned to the track in 2020 after having lived an entire season on the ‘bench’ with Mercedes.

Mick Schumacher’s joy at this new opportunity was also shared by the man who for years was his father Michael’s team principal at Ferrari, accompanying him on the road to incredible triumphs. The reference is obviously to the former president of the FIA Jean Todt, for years now very close to the Schumacher family. On Twitter, the powerful French manager publicly expressed his satisfaction with Mick’s arrival in the family of the silver arrows. “I am delighted for Mick for this great opportunity to join the Mercedes team Todt wrote. I wish him the best“. Best wishes to Schumacher Jr. also came from his two new teammates: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

