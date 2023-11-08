Schumacher: the dream of returning to F1

The future of Mick Schumacher in the world of competitions it is not yet entirely clear: the German, son of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael, currently occupies the role of reserve driver for Mercedesalso collaborating with McLaren and Williams (both powered by the Brackley company), but his greatest goal always remains that of being able to return to Circus as an official driver, even more so after the unsatisfactory two years at Haas.

No Formula E, at least for now

The fact therefore remains that this hypothesis remains difficult to materialize at present, but the desire to be able to return to battle on the track has opened up scenarios of a possible arrival for the 24-year-old in other categories. In the world of single-seaters, for example, there has been an indiscretion circulating about the German’s move to Formula E, despite the fact that the 100% electric series already has the entire starting grid fully occupied for the 2024 season. Consequently, a possible change of line up during the championship in progress could favor the approach of Schumacher, who however has categorically rejected this hypothesis. In an interview with TuttoMotoriin fact, the German almost completely denied joining Formula E, explaining his reasons as follows: “Honestly, no – he has declared – I like combustion engines and the smell of fuel. Unfortunately Formula E is not the right category for me at the moment. I love old cars, like V10s and V8s, the sound you hear when you start them. That’s what really interests me.”

The question mark on the WEC

As a result, Schumacher will retain his role as reserve driver and test driver for Mercedes in Formula 1, although there has been no shortage of other adventures over the past few weeks. Above all, that of the test carried out in Jerez de la Frontera at the wheel of theAlpine A424 LMDhprototype created by ORECA and ready for its debut in the category Hypercars in 2024. However, regarding a possible adventure of the German in the WEC, Signatech Team Principal, Philippe Sinault, clarified that he does not yet know what his future will be.