The 2022 season was certainly short on results for Mick Schumacher, who scored less than half the points of Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen. Except for the initial races, however, the German offered performances at least in line with those of the Dane. However, the son of the seven-time world champion paid for the serious (and costly) accidents in Jeddah and Monte Carlo, as well as a few too many anonymous races. Even the episodes didn’t smile at him: strategy errors at Montmeló, a problem at the pit stop at Zandvoort, a completely wrong Suzuka risk (delayed stop and driver on the track with a full wet tyre), an accident with George Russell in Singapore. Potentially points-zone performances, but which always brought the usual points: zero.

However, Schumacher cited another race as a symbol of his vintage: “I would say Monza. It was one of the best GPs we have had. We had an underperforming car, we made the medium tire last much longer than we expected and we were in the points. If the Safety Car had come in, I would certainly have finished in the points. At that moment I was in contention for a seventh position. Apart from maybe one or two occasions, my performances have been very good“, these are the words of the German a The-Race. “We have had many positive moments and also moments in which we have overcome a negative situation, but unfortunately we have never been rewarded fairly. This is the most frustrating part for me. We worked so hard but were stopped by some little things, which obviously not everyone can control: I made my share of mistakes, the team made theirs“. As known, the team has decided not to confirm him for 2023, preferring the experience of Nico Hülkenberg. If it was a step forward, we will only find out in a few months.