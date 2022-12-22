It is often stated that Mick’s surname Schumacher gave the German a boost in his career. If this can be true in the initial stages, when clearly dad Michael’s acquaintances may have paved the way for his son to at least begin to show his son’s skills on the track, the argument holds less and less as Schumi Jr. grows older. track doesn’t ask you for an identity card, just the results: and Mick gave them, having been a Formula 3 and Formula 2 champion, requirements that essentially give automatic access to the upper floor, that of the grown-ups (the recent cases of George Russell and Oscar Piastri). Of course, the results always speak, and therefore those of Formula 1 must also be considered. There he suffered: not only because of him, it must be said, but also because of some wrong strategy on the part of the team. Mick Schumacher’s most serious fault was that he adapted too late to one Haas VF-22 than Kevin instead Magnussen he understood and made it go fast right away. And therefore the US team rejected him, preferring Nico Hülkenberg for 2023.

Nonetheless, the German believes he can still be a candidate for the title in the future: “I’m generally not the cocky or arrogant type. I was always told not to be, and the lesson has stuck with me since I was very young. I don’t care what people think of me because I know what I’m doing and the moment I have a way to prove it, people will notice. So I don’t need to flaunt it to the four winds. I think I deserve Formula 1because I have shown that I can be fast, not just this year. I’m a Formula 2 and Formula 3 champion, I think people forget that now“, said the German a The-Race. “I’ve always proved that I’m up to it: in whatever category I’ve started, I’ve always made it to the top pretty fast. And I can do it in Formula 1 too: I will be able to win the world championship at the right time, with the right car“.