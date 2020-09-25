E.t was a moment when the Formula 1 world paused for a moment. Before the Grand Prix of Tuscany at the legendary Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello – Ferrari’s test track – Mick Schumacher got into his father’s F2004. The car in which the Formula 1 record world champion Michael Schumacher won his seventh and final world title in 2004 and finally became a Ferrari legend after a terrific season. The car and its history are a myth that hardly any motorsport fan can escape.

When Mick Schumacher was doing his laps, many members of the racing teams interrupted their work and watched the Schumacher offspring how he loudly raised this myth and let the sound of the V10 engine roar through Tuscany. The second Schumacher is ready for the premier class, the constellation for an entry by Mick is cheap as rarely.