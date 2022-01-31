On several occasions, dating back even before his Formula 1 debut, Mick Schumacher he often highlighted the friendship existing between him and his compatriot Sebastian Vettel, considered a ‘mentor’ by the Haas driver himself. However, limited to the participants present on the starting grid, the son of the seven-time world champion also indicated another colleague with whom he entertains in conversations of all kinds, many of which are especially related to the world of F1: Lewis Hamilton.

The Englishman, who shares the same number of world titles as Schumacher Senior, was in fact indicated by the 2020 Formula 2 winner as a person willing to also offer him technical support on his work, as specified directly by the 22-year-old in an interview. exclusive to Crash.net: “He has always been open to giving advice to help me in the position I was in – he has declared – at the time, when my father no longer competed with Mercedes, I had the opportunity to be present at some races, and I met him in person. It is certainly nice to know that if he had time, he would talk to me about various things. These conversations always remain private, of course; very often there was talk of competitions, but most of the talks were of a friendly nature ”. In addition, Schumacher also focused on the particular sensations experienced in 2021, the year in which he competed against Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen, pilots who, in turn, challenged their father in the first half of the 2000s: “It must have been almost unreal for them too to realize that they had fought against two generations – It reaffirmed – as far as I’m concerned, unfortunately, there weren’t the fights with them that I would have wanted so much “.