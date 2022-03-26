There is no peace for Formula 1 in Jeddah. In the paddock, already worried about the missile attack on the Aramco refinery, located just 22 km from the track, during Q2, frost fell when Mick Schumacher crashed violently against the barriers at a speed of about 220/230 kilometers per hour. The German, in an attempt to improve the ninth time, pushed on the curb, the car got up, suddenly losing downforce. The unmanned Haas crashed into the barriers and the pilot remained motionless on board, at least from what we saw from the images taken from afar. There were moments of apprehension, until the American team tweeted that the driver was conscious. In the evening, the German posted a message via social media in which he said he was fine, thanking him for the messages received and expressed his desire to come back stronger than before. And after the checks, he went back to the hotel.