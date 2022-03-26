Against the barriers at very high speed. Then the reassuring information and in the end Schumacher went to the hospital for precautionary checks: he is fine but will not be at the start of the F1 GP. Discharged in the night, he returned to the hotel
There is no peace for Formula 1 in Jeddah. In the paddock, already worried about the missile attack on the Aramco refinery, located just 22 km from the track, during Q2, frost fell when Mick Schumacher crashed violently against the barriers at a speed of about 220/230 kilometers per hour. The German, in an attempt to improve the ninth time, pushed on the curb, the car got up, suddenly losing downforce. The unmanned Haas crashed into the barriers and the pilot remained motionless on board, at least from what we saw from the images taken from afar. There were moments of apprehension, until the American team tweeted that the driver was conscious. In the evening, the German posted a message via social media in which he said he was fine, thanking him for the messages received and expressed his desire to come back stronger than before. And after the checks, he went back to the hotel.
Mick had the opportunity to speak with mother Corinna, already tried by the drama of Michael, victim of widespread axonal damage during the Meribel ski accident on December 29, 2013. Extracted and carried on a stretcher on the ambulance, the German was taken to the medical center and from there on a helicopter to the hospital for a series of tests. It was during his transfer that he was seen smiling. Having overcome the fear, the son of the champion would have initially tried to oppose the transfer to the hospital. Haas then announced that he will not take part in the race. “What matters – he told Sky Gunther Steiner, team principal of the American team – is that he is fine”. Many tweets of good wishes starting from those of Ferrari and of his friend Sebastian Vettel. Schumi had been the victim of an accident during last year’s race.
