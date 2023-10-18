Schumacher, first contact with the Alpine A424 LMDh

Mick’s first Schumacher it went to the Alpine. The German completed his first laps at the wheel of the A424 LMDh on Tuesday in Jerez de la Frontera, where he carried out a short program as part of several test sessions that the team has scheduled on the Andalusian track, and which featured also Charles Milesi, Nicolas Lapierre and Andre Negrao.

Schumacher, after realizing that he did not have a future in Formula 1 at least in the immediate future, in recent weeks has approached the idea of ​​driving in Endurance in 2024 and has therefore made contact with Alpine, which inaugurated its prototype in the summer , made by ORECA. For the first time in blue after the first outings in black, the A424 LMDh whizzed around the Andalusian circuit and marked the debut of the former Haas driver. Philippe Sinault commented on his performance.

Sinault’s words

“Mick has some interest in Endurance and we had the opportunity to give him some first experience“, these are the words of the Signatech team principal to Sportscar365. “It was his first time in a car and first time in a prototype. It’s not a question of whether he is capable of driving a prototype. Certainly in terms of level, but also in terms of mind, approach and spirit“.

“I don’t know how many laps he did, but we did a short program with him to give him a first contact, give him his first experience in Endurance and to ensure he had a good taste of what an Endurance program could be. We don’t know what the future will be for him, I don’t know if it will be with us or with another manufacturer, but he had an interest in Endurance and we took advantage of this opportunity. We talked about this test together, we’ll see what to do“.

For the moment there are no other tests for Schumacher, who will therefore have to speak with Sinault and the director of Alpine Motorsports Bruno Famin to understand if there is a willingness to follow up the relationship in view of the season which will start in March in Qatar. The German, on the other hand, will not have any commitments on the track in Formula 1, considering that the only free wheel is in Williams, where they have already excluded him due to his performances on the Mercedes simulator considered not to be up to par.