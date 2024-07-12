Alpine in 2025

Among the various teams at the centre of attention in the panorama of the drivers’ market for next season, there is also theAlpine plays a special role; already certain of the departure of Esteban Ocon at the end of this championship, several names are currently on the transalpine team’s list as potential replacements for the Frenchman, who himself does not yet know what his future in F1 will be.

The main candidates

Among these, those of reserve driver Jack Doohan and, more recently, Carlos Sainz, particularly praised by the new Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore. Yet, among the candidates of the Enstone house, another son of art cannot be missed such as Mick Schumacherthis year engaged with the same French team in the WEC programme and third driver for Mercedes in F1, as well as in McLaren and Williams.

Great impression at Paul Ricard

Roles that the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolffhas entrusted the German to facilitate the latter’s return to Formula 1 after two years at the wheel of Haas. A mission that seems closer after the recent test carried out at Paul Ricard with the 2022 A522, during which the German would particularly impress the team: “From what I understand from Alpine, It was a great performance by Mick – Wolff explained to Sky Germany – he did really well and I’m very happy to hear it. This is the message I got. They are very happybut it’s something I expected.”

A positive impression that Schumacher will be able to confirm this weekend on the occasion of the 6 Hours of St. Paul on the Interlagos circuit. In Brazil, the German will be able to once again demonstrate his qualities, further convincing Wolff, and getting ever closer to the long-awaited return to the Circus for next season.