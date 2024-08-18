by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Market, Schumacher Hopes

There are only a few places available for F1 2025, and many drivers are naturally hoping to have a ticket to heaven. Among them is one who has already been in Formula 1 and wants a second chance: obviously it is Mick Schumacheroften compared to Alpine (of which WEC program is part) and Kick Sauber. In practice, the only open door seems to be this one, because the French are intent on promoting Jack Doohan. Considering Mercedes and RB also double-locked, the only viable option is Sauber, the weakest team of the lot. A team that will become Audi in 2026 and could field an all-German pairing of Hülkenberg and Schumacher, although there are other contenders for that seat: the odds of Valtteri Bottas staying have risen in recent weeks, but the names of Theo Pourchaire and Gabriel Bortoleto have also come up.

Schumacher’s words

Regarding his future, Kaiser Michael’s son expressed himself as follows: “We’ll have to wait and see, I think everything is very open in Formula 1 at the moment. There are still three or four teams that have places available: one driver in particular was the bottle cork. (the reference is obviously to Carlos Sainz, ed.)”, these are his words to the portal Divebomb. “Now there will certainly be a lot of movement in other teams and I think everything will go quite quickly.”.

“Many teams don’t have the pressure to make a decision right now, which leaves me a bit unsure as well. However, F1 will always have priority in everything I do, so until it’s completely closed for me, I’ll wait for it and focus on that.”, he concluded.

The two years at Haas

In his two-year stint in Formula 1 (2021-22), Schumacher scored 12 championship points, all in 2022. It was a season in which the German faced an experienced driver as a teammate for the first time (Kevin Magnussen). The Dane took home more than double the points – 25 – despite losing the direct race comparison against Schumacher by 10-6. The then team principal Günther Steiner mainly looked at the standings and did not give further opportunities to the #47, who was replaced by Hülkenberg starting from 2023.