Mick Jagger crowns Maneskin: “It amazes me that the greatest rock band in the world is Italian”

“I don’t know if rock as a form of music has a future, if it will last much longer or if it will live in a fossilized form (…) Of course, today it amazes me that the greatest rock band in the world is Italian”. Mick Jagger once again praises Maneskin. In an interview with 7 to talk about the Rolling Stones’ latest album, the 80-year-old singer also remembered the 2021 concert in Las Vegas, when the Roman group also took to the stage.

“It’s strange, isn’t it? Italy has a fantastic musical tradition, but it’s certainly not known for rock bands,” Jagger told Corriere della Sera weekly. “We did a show with them, they had a wonderful response from the audience and they did great. They are the band of today’s twenty-year-olds and we would all expect there to be an English or American group in that place.”

Italy is also the country that Jagger has often visited in recent years, as demonstrated by the photos published on Instagram of his trips to Sicily. “Everyone loves Italy… I spent a lot of time in Sicily during the lockdown and I really liked it. This is why I often come back to visit,” he said.

The new album

The album “Hackney Diamonds” is out today, 18 years after the previous “A Bigger Bang”, with guests of the caliber of Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney. “After all, Paul had sung with us a couple of times already in the 60s. And I played a lot with John Lennon, we had fun fooling around together on the guitar. Paul was in the studio in Los Angeles and had days working with our own producer, Andy Watt. We involved him, we made him listen to some songs and he played this, very tight: he is a great bassist”, said Jagger, who also spoke about the absence of Charlie Watts, the band’s historic drummer who passed away in 2021. “Charlie is no longer there, behind the drums, always with his enigmatic smile, composed and elegant like a lord. It was very difficult and I think it was also difficult for the public who always saw us with him. Steve Jordan, then, must have felt a lot of pressure: people don’t care that you’re a great drummer, they’re used to Charlie. I myself sometimes approached him and asked him not to forget a particular beat that Charlie made because I needed it, but then I realized that he also needs to put his imprint on our music.”