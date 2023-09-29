Mick Jagger: “The 500 million from the proceeds of the Rolling Stones’ post-1971 catalog will go to charity”

Mick Jagger in the guise of a philanthropist. The star of Rolling Stones he recently said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal who will give a treasure worth over 500 million dollars to charity. This figure should be paid to her eight children, but not according to the singer: “They don’t need it to live, it’s better to do good in the world.”

This $500 million would represent the portion deriving from the sale of the musical rights to the catalog of Rolling Stones. But, as he himself pointed out, Mick Jagger has no current intention of selling his share of the rights to the band’s post-1971 catalogue, which includes many of their biggest singles, such as “Satisfaction“, “Paint it Black” And “Jumpin Jack Flash“, but wanted to declare that “the money linked to his music will have no impact on his family”.

Which, in truth, in the event that he received the fortune of that “treasure” as an inheritance, he would have to divide it among a rather large number of heirs: Mick Jagger in fact it has eight, the smallest being Deverauxwho is just 6 years old (she will turn 7 in December), while the eldest is Kariswho will turn 53 in November and is the daughter the musician had with the actress Marsha Hunt.

As he writes the messengerthe second child Jade, 51 years old, he had with his ex-wife Bianca Jagger; the frontman later had four children with the actress Jerry Hallthe daughters Elizabeth39 years old, and Georgia May31, as well as sons James, 38, and Gabriel25. In 1999, Lucas, 24, was born during a relationship with the model Luciana Gimenez. In 2016 she had her youngest child, Deveraux, with the choreographer and former dancer Melanie Hamrick.

