Still on the bench

On the occasion of the recent presentation of the 2024 seasonThe Alpine team has also revealed its line-up for the new vintage. Alongside the starting pair of Frenchmen Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, the third driver from the Enstone team, the Australian, also took to the stage. Jack Doohan.

The son of art – his father Mick was an absolute legend of the MotoGP, winning five consecutive world titles in the 500 class – will begin his career this year third season as reserve of the Renault-owned team. However, if in 2022 and 2023 Doohan also took part in the F2 championship, coming first sixth and then third in the general classification, this time the'aussie he will limit himself to occupying the role of third guide.

Looking for a seat

Eager to play his cards as best as possible to be able to enter the Circus as a starter, the 21-year-old from Queensland has rejected offers in IndyCar and WEC to be able to concentrate fully on Formula 1. His entire entourage, starting with his father Mick, believes that Jack has the ability to be able to compete as a protagonist in the queen category of motorsport. However, what is lacking is space on the track.

“I believe he is ready, he believes he is ready and I think the team also believes he is ready to enter Formula 1 – explained the two-wheel legend to the Australian television channel Nine News – the only problem is that there is no seat“. The hope, for Doohan, is that the situation can change at the end of this season, when more than half of the F1 grid will be out of contract.